Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Outgoing Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards pardoned 56 inmates statewide between October and December, including 40 convicted murderers.

In the greater New Orleans area, 11 convicted murderers were pardoned. They are:

Orleans Parish
Name Charges Parish
Keith Elmon Messiah First-degree Murder Orleans
Jeffrey Hawkins Second-degree Murder Orleans
Jefferson Parish
Anthony Riggins First-degree Murder Jefferson
Gregory Allen Johnson Second-degree Murder Jefferson
Neal Spencer, Jr. Second-degree Murder Jefferson
St. Tammany Parish
Venson Dean Vampran Second-degree Murder St. Tammany
Christopher William Picard Second-degree Murder St. Tammany
David Daniel Rushing First-degree Murder St. Tammany
Frederick Kirkpatrick First-degree Murder St. Tammany
Terrebonne Parish
Danny Melvin Young First-degree Murder Terrebonne

A full list of the 56 inmates pardoned can be found here.

Fox 8 obtained court documents detailing the trials of six freed murderers in southeast Louisiana.

Keith Elmon Messiah, first-degree murder, Orleans Parish

On Mardi Gras day, February 15, 1983, Bernice Holman was fatally shot in the parking lot of Popeye’s Fried Chicken in New Orleans. Keith Messiah, identified through eyewitnesses and an anonymous tip, demanded money from Holman and her friends. Despite compliance, he shot Holman in the face and fled with the money.

Messiah confessed to attempting the robbery, the accidental shooting, and fleeing when arrested. The jury, finding two statutory aggravating circumstances, recommended the death penalty, resulting in Messiah’s conviction for first-degree murder.

Jeffrey Hawkins, second-degree murder, Orleans Parish

On October 14, 1988, an incident occurred at 1934 Toledano Street. Ricky Wilson, residing with his cousin Joseph Lee, encountered Jeffrey Hawkins, who initially sought to sell jewelry to Lee. Later, Wilson witnessed a violent turn of events in the living room. Hawkins, armed with a knife, fatally attacked Lee.

Forced to hand over money and Lee’s car keys, Wilson became an unwilling accomplice. They drove around, and Hawkins disclosed a motive, claiming Lee mistreated his sister. Eventually, at a service station, Wilson seized an opportunity to escape, seeking refuge at a Holiday Inn. Terrified, he reported the kidnapping and stabbing to the police.

Van Douglas Hudson, second-degree murder, Jefferson Parish

On July 29, 1986, at Buddy’s Escape Lounge in Kenner, a dispute unfolded between patrons. Van Douglas Hudson, accompanied by his wife and friends, confronted an intoxicated patron, Jack Mulkey. Attempts to resolve the situation failed, and Hudson left briefly, returning armed with a short-barreled 12-gauge shotgun.

Hudson shot Mulkey in the chest, resulting in death. Hudson, after ejecting the spent shell, left the lounge with his wife and associates. He was later identified as the perpetrator, and police found the murder weapon in his car’s trunk.

Lutgardo Raymon Silva III, second-degree murder, Jefferson Parish

On November 3, 1994, a confrontation between Bret Kreller and Lutgardo “Luke” Silva at Sluggo’s Bar escalated to a fatal shooting later that night at a friend’s house in Kenner.

Silva, accompanied by friends, attacked Kreller during a fight, leading to Kreller’s death. Silva was quickly located and arrested at his father’s house. He provided conflicting statements, initially denying firing a gun and later claiming it discharged accidentally. The murder weapon was not found despite a search.

David Daniel Rushing, first-degree murder, St. Tammany Parish

In 1983, David Rushing and Jeffery Fussell were indicted for the first-degree murder of cab driver Danny Archer. Archer was found shot and beaten in his cab, leading to Fussell’s guilty plea to second-degree murder.

Rushing initially confessed to planning a robbery and shooting Archer but later recanted, claiming intoxication. Scientific tests supported the prosecution’s case, revealing Archer’s blood on Rushing’s clothes and linking Fussell to the crime.

Frederick Kirkpatrick, first-degree murder, St. Tammany Parish

Frederick Kirkpatrick, indicted for first-degree murder in 1982, was convicted unanimously by a jury in St. Tammany Parish. The victim, Steve Joseph Radoste, was brutally killed in his Pearl River home. Kirkpatrick, along with accomplice Charles Faulkner, inflicted head injuries, stab wounds, and a fatal gunshot, robbing Radoste before setting his house ablaze.

The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty, citing aggravating circumstances.

