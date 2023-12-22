New EMS station opens in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge’s newest EMS facility is officially open off Airline Highway and Castille Road. This is their 14th station in the parish. Since opening Wednesday morning, it’s stayed busy with calls.

“I’ve been with EMS for 14 years,” said Arien Morgan. “I still am a paramedic, so I am excited that we are continuing to grow and add more stations throughout the parish.”

Arien Morgan is happy to see the new East Baton Rouge EMS station open in the newly renovated building where the old St. George Fire Department Headquarters used to sit.

“It is a 24-hour manned station,” said Morgan. “We run an ambulance out of in and we also run one of our sprint trucks with a paramedic on it.”

After being open for just a day, she said the crew here has already responded to more than a dozen calls.

“The nearest station to here is off Coursey Boulevard, so we want to be able to get to citizens as fast as we can to get them the care that they need,” said Morgan.

Morgan said the new station will reduce response times and help them meet the increase in call volume.

This area of Airline is full of new developments; with new homes and businesses adding to the need for coverage. Just this year, EMS has responded to over 70,000 calls throughout the parish. Morgan said as the need grows, they need to grow too.

“We’re hiring paramedics, EMT’s, AEMT’s, and emergency communications officers,” said Morgan.

These new positions aren’t just needed at this new station.

Morgan said they plan to open three other stations across the parish in the near future.

The next one will open near the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Headquarters. They’re also looking to put one off Burbank and another will be in the Pride area of the parish off Highway 64.

“All those areas you know the population is growing, the housing developments are coming up so we want to be able to provide the best coverage for the community that we can,” said Morgan.

You can expect to see those other three stations opening over the next few years.

If you’re interested in joining EBR EMS, you can apply online.

