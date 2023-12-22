I-TEAM: New BRPD chief to face challenges as he takes helm of agency

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just days before the new year, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced her pick for the next chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department, announcing Thomas Morse, Jr. is the right choice to lead the agency.

”This individual embodies the progressive vision and unwavering commitment to the community’s safety that we sought. His dedication to fostering collaboration utilizing innovative strategies and upholding the values of integrity and transparency aligned perfectly with the needs for our city,” said Broome.

But the WAFB I-TEAM wanted to know if the choice aligned with something else, including the mayor’s likely bid for re-election.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the mayor how much her potential bid to stay in office weighed on her decision and whether she believed the choice she made would help or hurt her chances.

”I really think that the question is not applicable to what we’re talking about right now,” Broome fired back. “That had nothing to do with my decision. It was my responsibility as I govern this city to make that decision and I made that decision with great confidence.”

As a 21-year veteran of the force, Thomas Morse, Jr. most recently served as the commander of training services as well as a member of the BRPD SWAT team. Those are experiences he believes will guide him as he takes the helm of the agency.

“I want every citizen of Baton Rouge to have faith in the Baton Rouge Police Department and know that we are here to serve you,” said Morse. “I intend to make myself very available to discuss and tackle issues that are in front of the community.”

Perhaps the most complex issue looming large over the department is the Brave Cave, a secretive warehouse where some members of the agency questioned certain suspects. Several federal lawsuits allege beatings and illegal strip searches were carried out on some members of the public who were taken there.

Back in August the WAFB I-TEAM blew the lid off the alleged off-the-books practices which rocked the department, leading to multiple arrests— including the arrest of a high-ranking deputy chief, Troy Lawrence, Sr., and causing the mayor to disband the street crimes unit. The WAFB I-TEAM’s reporting also kicked off a number of internal and criminal investigations and even a federal probe by the FBI. When asked about specific qualities in her next chief that will help him tackle those issues, the mayor says she is confident in her choice.

“It’s all about leadership in dealing with those matters and I believe Chief Morse brings that level of leadership to the Baton Rouge Police Department,” said Broome.

District Attorney Hillar Moore recognizes the challenges that lie ahead, specifically with the Brave Cave but he says he’s already in talks with the new chief about what comes next.

“I think it’s an outstanding choice. He’s a good young man with character and integrity and extremely smart,” said Moore. “We just spoke and obviously he’s going to have to get caught up to speed on what has happened, what’s going on and what our intent is and so that’s probably going to be the first order that he and I discuss and hopefully we can discuss it soon.”

The new chief did not discuss much of his vision at the news conference but said the public will get a look at his 100-day play soon.

