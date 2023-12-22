Gearing up for a rainy Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: We’ll head into the Christmas weekend with some pretty decent weather across the area today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and just a slight chance of a brief passing shower. Highs will continue to run a bit above normal, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 22 (WAFB)

Christmas Weekend

If you have any errands or last-minute shopping to get done on Saturday, weather should largely cooperate. We could see some areas of fog in the morning, but once the fog dissipates, we’ll be left with clouds and just a slight chance of showers. Highs will continue to run about 10 degrees above normal, topping out in the mid 70s.

Christmas Eve (Sunday) still looks to be our main day for weather impacts. Widespread rain and embedded storms will move inland from the Gulf of Mexico as soon as Sunday morning. And look for off-and-on rains to continue through the day into at least the evening. Highs will be held down a bit by the clouds and rainfall, topping out in the upper 60s.

Rain totals are still expected to average 1″-3″ across the area, but locally heavier amounts are also possible.

The Weather Prediction Center now has our entire viewing area under a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

Christmas Day

The good news is that rains should exit before daybreak on Monday, leaving us with a dry and mild Christmas Day. Morning temps near 60 degrees will give way to afternoon highs in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Outlook

Much cooler weather will return once we get beyond Christmas Day. Morning lows look to dip into the 30s for several mornings, with highs potentially only in the upper 50s late next week. The early outlook suggests a run of mainly dry weather heading into the New Year.

