Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies identify man accused of credit union robbery by two-dollar bills

Holden Myles
Holden Myles(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a robbery near Coursey Blvd., deputies said.

According to detectives, Myles Holden, 36, is charged with Simple Robbery.

Deputies said on Tuesday, Dec. 19, around 4:30 p.m., Myles entered the EFCU Credit Union on Market St. wearing a mask. Myles demanded money and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money that included two, two-dollar bills, officials said.

Detectives were able to identify Myles as the owner of the vehicle used in the robbery by distinctive damage and vehicle markings after reviewing surveillance video.

With assistance of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators said they located the robbery clothes at Myles home in Gonzales and located Myles and his vehicle in Port Sulphur.

According to officials, gloves and the bag used during the robbery was located inside Myles’ vehicle. He also had money in his possession which included the two, two-dollar bills, detectives explained.

Plaquemine Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking him into custody on Wednesday, December 20, officials added.

Myles was reportedly booked into Plaquemine Parish Prison and will be transported to EBR Parish Prison at a later date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Burbank
Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university
Federal jury dismisses claim against LSU by former athletic official
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Latest News

Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
WATCH LIVE: Buckskin Bill Marches On
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a new chief of police for the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Thomas Morse Jr. selected as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department
Rest of Today
A wet Christmas Eve, but improvement into Christmas Day
New EMS station open in EBR
New EMS station open in EBR