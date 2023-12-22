Facebook
Deputies identify man accused of credit union robbery by $2 dollar bills

Holden Myles
Holden Myles(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a robbery near Coursey Blvd., deputies said.

According to detectives, Holden Myles, 36, is charged with Simple Robbery.

Deputies said on Tuesday, Dec. 19, around 4:30 p.m., Myles entered the EFCU Credit Union on Market St. wearing a mask. Myles demanded money and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money that included two, two-dollar bills, officials said.

Detectives were able to identify Myles as the owner of the vehicle used in the robbery by distinctive damage and vehicle markings after reviewing surveillance video.

With assistance of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators said they located the robbery clothes at Myles home in Gonzales and located Myles and his vehicle in Port Sulphur.

According to officials, gloves and the bag used during the robbery was located inside Myles’ vehicle. He also had money in his possession which included the two, two-dollar bills, detectives explained.

Plaquemine Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking him into custody on Wednesday, December 20, officials added.

Myles was reportedly booked into Plaquemine Parish Prison and will be transported to EBR Parish Prison at a later date.

