CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of fraud allegedly responsible for $80K worth of transactions
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police investigators need the public’s help identifying a man accused of fraud.
Police believe the man is responsible for over $80,000 of fraudulent transactions across multiple states.
Authorities say the man could be in Texas. He was last seen in a light-colored Audi compact vehicle.
If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
