CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of fraud allegedly responsible for $80K worth of transactions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police investigators need the public’s help identifying a man accused of fraud.

Police believe the man is responsible for over $80,000 of fraudulent transactions across multiple states.

Authorities say the man could be in Texas. He was last seen in a light-colored Audi compact vehicle.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.