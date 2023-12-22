Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of fraud allegedly responsible for $80K worth of transactions

Authorities say the man could be in Texas.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police investigators need the public’s help identifying a man accused of fraud.

Police believe the man is responsible for over $80,000 of fraudulent transactions across multiple states.

Authorities say the man could be in Texas. He was last seen in a light-colored Audi compact vehicle.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Morse, Jr.
Thomas Morse Jr. selected as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department
44-year-old man shot, killed after argument on Convention Street
Gilbert Fisher
Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife while hurling racial slurs
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief
Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather

Latest News

BTR Metro Airport anticipates Dec. 22 to be the busiest day for holiday travel; what to know before you go
CONSUMER REPORTS: Hotter holiday coffee
According to police, the pair is responsible for the robbery of a business in the 3800 block...
Two men accused of robbery on Plank Road sought
The robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 9, authorities added.
Two men accused of robbery on Plank Road sought