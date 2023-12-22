BTR Metro Airport anticipates Dec. 22 to be the busiest day for holiday travel; what to know before you go

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Metro Airport officials anticipate Friday, Dec. 22 to be the busiest day for holiday travel.

Jim Caldwell with BTR suggests arriving 90 minutes prior to your flight departure time as they’re expecting a packed weekend ahead with nearly full flights.

He said 2023 had some of the highest load factors in BTR history and said Friday will be no exception.

Caldwell explains when he expects travel to ramp back up again.

“The return for the holidays really gets spread out,” said Caldwell. “You’ll have people returning the day after Christmas. That will be busy but then some people will stay on for New Year’s and return January 2.”

You should go to tsa.gov for the requirements you need to know before you fly. If you have a present, don’t wrap it before going through TSA, wrap it when you land.

“We always recommend if you have valuables particularly medicines you need, put them in your carry-on,” said Caldwell. “Don’t check them in case the bag temporarily is delayed.”

If you’re still looking to travel last minute, Christmas Day may be your best bet.

The day is known for lower fares and open seats.

Looking ahead to the new year -- the BTR flight to Washington D.C. will be moved from 5:42 a.m. to 7:04 a.m. on Jan. 9, hoping to be more palatable for folks.

Mardi Gras is right around the corner and Caldwell said those flights are going fast.

