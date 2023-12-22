Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BTR Metro Airport anticipates Dec. 22 to be the busiest day for holiday travel; what to know before you go

(Cali Hubbard)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Metro Airport officials anticipate Friday, Dec. 22 to be the busiest day for holiday travel.

Jim Caldwell with BTR suggests arriving 90 minutes prior to your flight departure time as they’re expecting a packed weekend ahead with nearly full flights.

He said 2023 had some of the highest load factors in BTR history and said Friday will be no exception.

Caldwell explains when he expects travel to ramp back up again.

“The return for the holidays really gets spread out,” said Caldwell. “You’ll have people returning the day after Christmas. That will be busy but then some people will stay on for New Year’s and return January 2.”

You should go to tsa.gov for the requirements you need to know before you fly. If you have a present, don’t wrap it before going through TSA, wrap it when you land.

“We always recommend if you have valuables particularly medicines you need, put them in your carry-on,” said Caldwell. “Don’t check them in case the bag temporarily is delayed.”

If you’re still looking to travel last minute, Christmas Day may be your best bet.

The day is known for lower fares and open seats.

Looking ahead to the new year -- the BTR flight to Washington D.C. will be moved from 5:42 a.m. to 7:04 a.m. on Jan. 9, hoping to be more palatable for folks.

Mardi Gras is right around the corner and Caldwell said those flights are going fast.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Morse, Jr.
Thomas Morse Jr. selected as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department
44-year-old man shot, killed after argument on Convention Street
Gilbert Fisher
Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife while hurling racial slurs
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief
Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather

Latest News

Five people are wanted in connection with a theft investigation in Livingston Parish.
LPSO: 5 people wanted in connection with multi-state organized retail theft ring
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 22
Gearing up for a rainy Christmas Eve
Gilbert Fisher
Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife while hurling racial slurs
According to arrest records from BRPD, 24-year-old Gilbert Fisher, entered the Circle K on...
Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On