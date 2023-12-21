Facebook
A wet Christmas Eve, but improvement into Christmas Day

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Dec. 21.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local forecast will stay mainly dry through the remainder of this week. Southerly winds will allow for a slow return of moisture.

Rest of Today
Rest of Today(WAFB)

A stray PM shower or two can’t be totally ruled out Friday and Saturday, but the main action begins on Christmas Eve Sunday. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer with highs in the low to mid 70°s by Saturday. Last-minute shoppers should deal with decent weather through Saturday.

Christmas Outlook
Christmas Outlook(WAFB)

Our next disturbance and cold front arrive Sunday into Christmas morning Monday. Rain will be likely with a few embedded t-storms, especially by the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not anticipated due to a lack of instability. Expect off-and-on rain throughout the entire day Sunday. Very last-minute shoppers will want to have rain gear handy. Santa will also need the ponchos for the reindeer. Rain will remain likely until sunrise Monday. Most will receive 1-2″ of rain Sunday through Monday morning. These totals look to be manageable with very little flood concern.

What We're Tracking Next
What We're Tracking Next(WAFB)

Weather conditions will improve as we move through Christmas morning into the afternoon. We might even see some peaks of sunshine.

Rainfall Timing
Rainfall Timing(WAFB)

Temperatures will remain much warmer than normal. So don’t expect a festive feel to the air. The cooldown will commence the following day Tuesday through much of the rest of the week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

