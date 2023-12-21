WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a new chief of police for the Baton Rouge Police Department. The mayor announced her decision Thursday morning.

Thomas Morse, Jr. has officially been named as the head of BRPD. Morse will transition into the position in January, according to Mayor Broome.

The mayor says Morse was among the five finalists recommended to her by an interview committee.

The committee announced the top five candidates were:

David Wallace: BRPD Captain

Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director

Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief

Thomas Glover: former Lafayette Police Chief

Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

The top five finalists were narrowed down after four rounds of interviews among 19 candidates.

