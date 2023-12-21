Thomas Morse, Jr. selected as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a new chief of police for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Thomas Morse, Jr. has officially been named as the head of BRPD.

Morse currently serves as commander of training services and is a member of the Special Response Team (SWAT).

He will replace Chief Murphy Paul.

