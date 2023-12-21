Preventing burns this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors are urging people to take extra precautions and to eliminate potential dangers that could lead to serious burn injuries Christmas weekend.

We sat down with Dr. Jeffrey Littleton, a surgeon who specializes in burn care at Baton Rouge General. He said they see an increase in patients coming in with burns this time of year.

How do you know when and if you should get seen by a doctor?

Dr. Littleton said burns are divided into three categories. First-degree burns are superficial like a sunburn and can be treated at home. He said second-degree burns are a bit deeper, and third-degree burns go through the full thickness of the skin all the way down to the fat and muscle below. Second and third-degree burns typically require treatment.

Experts said you should keep potholders, towels, and food packaging away from the stovetop.

“If you have a small minor burn, then you can probably put some antibiotic ointment on it, but if you have pain, that’s notable, not manageable by taking over-the-counter pain medication like Tylenol or Advil, then you should probably seek care,” said Dr. Littleton.

If something is burning in a pot or pan, don't try to carry it outside.

Trips and spills while transporting burning items result in serious burns for both the person carrying it and for the people around them.

There are dangers doctors say you should watch out for outside of the kitchen.

As New Year’s quickly approaches, Dr. Littleton with Baton Rouge General said they also see an uptick of burn injuries surrounding fireworks.

He said the safest way to enjoy them is by going to a public event and letting the professionals handle it. If you’re using fireworks at home, make sure you have adult supervision at all times.

Fireworks should not be lit in dry areas and you want to be away from the fireworks when it goes off.

With these colder temperatures, he said to also be careful with space heaters. They should be placed away from combustible items, furniture, and drapery.

Space heaters should be directly plugged into an outlet and not an extension cord as there’s a higher chance for a fire.

