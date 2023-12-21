Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pot left on stove sparks house fire, one person displaced

A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person...
A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person displaced.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person displaced.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened before 11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Kincaid Avenue near Choctaw Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front half of the house.

A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person...
A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person displaced.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The person living in the home was safely evacuated and accounted for outside.

Firefighters began to attack the fire, successfully containing it to the front rooms of the house, preventing it from spreading further.

The rest of the home suffered significant smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced resident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Burbank
Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university
Federal jury dismisses claim against LSU by former athletic official
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief; announcement imminent
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief; announcement imminent
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a new chief of police for the Baton Rouge Police Department.
I-TEAM: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief; announcement imminent
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill special to air on WAFB
Livingston parish announces plans for new emergency rescue center
Livingston Parish announces plans for new emergency rescue center
The Louisiana Housing Corporation
New accreditation training more contractors on energy efficient practices