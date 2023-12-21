LSU PD: 1 person arrested on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested and another person was injured after an incident on LSU’s campus late Wednesday evening.

LSU Police confirmed they blocked off part of Highland Road and made an arrest just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 20.

It is unclear what that person is charged with but emergency responders said one person was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

One person was injured and another person was arrested after an incident on LSU’s campus Wednesday evening. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.