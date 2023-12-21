Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU PD: 1 person arrested on campus

One person was injured, officials said.
It is unclear what that person is charged with but emergency responders said one person was taken to a hospital.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested and another person was injured after an incident on LSU’s campus late Wednesday evening.

LSU Police confirmed they blocked off part of Highland Road and made an arrest just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 20.

It is unclear what that person is charged with but emergency responders said one person was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

One person was injured and another person was arrested after an incident on LSU’s campus...
One person was injured and another person was arrested after an incident on LSU’s campus Wednesday evening.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Burbank
Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university
Federal jury dismisses claim against LSU by former athletic official
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief; announcement imminent
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Latest News

Preventing burns this holiday season
Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.
Five people displaced after early morning house fire in BR
A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person...
Pot left on stove sparks house fire, one person displaced
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 21
Dreaming of a dry Christmas: Rainy Christmas Eve, drier Christmas Day
It is unclear what that person is charged with but emergency responders said one person was...
LSU PD: 1 person arrested on campus