Lady Tigers win on the road over Coppin State

Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU (12-1) dominated on the road against the Coppin State Eagles (3-10) on Wednesday, December. 20.
The Lady Tigers won 80-48.
Angle Reese was the leading scorer for the Tigers, putting up 26 points and 6 rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson added 18 points and Aneesah Morrow with 13 points.
A Successful Angel Reese Homecoming pic.twitter.com/7DJ2fegYOK— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 21, 2023
LSU will be back in the PMAC to take on Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday, December 30.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
