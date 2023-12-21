Lady Tigers win on the road over Coppin State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU (12-1) dominated on the road against the Coppin State Eagles (3-10) on Wednesday, December. 20.

The Lady Tigers won 80-48.

Angle Reese was the leading scorer for the Tigers, putting up 26 points and 6 rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson added 18 points and Aneesah Morrow with 13 points.

A Successful Angel Reese Homecoming pic.twitter.com/7DJ2fegYOK — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 21, 2023

LSU will be back in the PMAC to take on Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday, December 30.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

