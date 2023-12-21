Facebook
Lady Tigers win on the road over Coppin State

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU (12-1) dominated on the road against the Coppin State Eagles (3-10) on Wednesday, December. 20.

The Lady Tigers won 80-48.

Angle Reese was the leading scorer for the Tigers, putting up 26 points and 6 rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson added 18 points and Aneesah Morrow with 13 points.

LSU will be back in the PMAC to take on Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday, December 30.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

