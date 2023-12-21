Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hunting and fishing licenses may now be renewed prior to expiration

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced that residents can now renew their licenses before they expire. Previously, license holders had to wait until the license expired before repurchasing it.

Once you renew your license, the expiration date will be reset to 365 days after your renewal.

License holders can also sign up to have their licenses automatically renewed through the LDWF website. However, there is a $3.50 convenience fee for any online transactions, which includes the auto-renewal of licenses. If you sign up for the auto-renewal option you will receive a reminder email 30 days and 7 days before the renewal date.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Burbank
Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university
Federal jury dismisses claim against LSU by former athletic official
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is one of two states with very...
Flu, COVID, RSV cases at very high levels in Louisiana according to CDC data
Rest of Today
A wet Christmas Eve, but improvement into Christmas Day
Thomas Morse, Jr.
Thomas Morse Jr. selected as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department
Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to inclement weather
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief