Holiday Orange, Bourbon and Rum Glazed Ham

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holidays aren’t complete without friends and family gathering around the table and enjoying a good meal together. This is a wonderful recipe to create your own special holiday ham.

With a Simple glaze of bourbon, maple syrup and orange marmalade, it is easy, yet delicious, and is sure to receive rave reviews from all those around the table. Try adding a few of your own secret spices; guaranteed you’ll eat well while making memories this holiday season.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (7–8 pound) bone-in, spiral-cut ham

1 cup orange marmalade

¼ cup Still’Water Bourbon

¼ cup Still’Water Rum

½ cup maple syrup

2 tbsps unsalted butter

pinch ground cinnamon

pinch ground cloves

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place ham on a roasting rack in a roasting pan, fat-side up. Using a small knife, lights score fat in a crosshatch pattern, taking care not to cut into the meat. Add about 1 cup water to bottom of the pan and bake the ham 45 minutes. While ham is baking, create glaze. In a small saucepan, combine marmalade, bourbon, rum, syrup, butter, cinnamon and cloves over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring often, until glaze is thick and syrupy, 20–25 minutes.

Brush ham with half of glaze and return to oven. Roast, glazing the ham every 15–20 minutes, until internal temperature reaches about 130°F, 45 minutes to 1 hour. NOTE: Ham will become brown. If glaze starts to burn, tent with a piece of greased foil. When done, remove from oven. Tent with a piece of greased foil and let rest 10 minutes before carving.

