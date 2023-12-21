Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Flu, COVID, RSV cases at very high levels in Louisiana according to CDC data

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is one of two states with very...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is one of two states with very high levels of respiratory illnesses.(MGN)
By Deon Guillory
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new concern from health leaders as Louisiana sees very high levels of respiratory illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is one of two states with very high levels of respiratory illnesses.

Numbers show hospitalizations for flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise during this holiday season.

The CDC director says it’s important to know who you are going to visit to lower your risk and protect yourself.

“Are they over 65? Did they have medical conditions because the more risk folks are at, the more layers of protection you want to add. So, things like of course washing your hands, but gathering outside, opening a window, wearing masks. These are all options people can layer on and particularly if you’re at higher risk, you want to take more precautions,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, CDC Director.

It’s also recommended that you stay home if you don’t feel well and get tested so you can get treated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Burbank
Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university
Federal jury dismisses claim against LSU by former athletic official
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Latest News

One woman is on a mission to help others get the help they need for neurological disorder...
YOUR HEALTH: Saving Hannah’s brain: Correcting Chiari malformation
One woman is on a mission to help others get the help they need for neurological disorder...
YOUR HEALTH: Saving Hannah’s brain: Correcting Chiari malformation
Kidney disease is a silent disease, so symptoms may never show up or not until it’s too late.
YOUR HEALTH: Common habits that can cause kidney damage
Kidney disease is a silent disease, so symptoms may never show up or not until it’s too late.
YOUR HEALTH: Common habits that can cause kidney damage