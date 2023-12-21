Five people displaced after early morning house fire in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.
According to Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 4700 block of Jackson Avenue near North Foster Drive around 4:50 a.m.
Three adults and two kids were inside at the time. No injuries were reported, officials said.
The home is considered a total loss.
The Red Cross is at the scene helping the displaced residents.
