Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Five people displaced after early morning house fire in BR

Three adults and two kids were inside at the time. No injuries were reported, officials said.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

According to Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 4700 block of Jackson Avenue near North Foster Drive around 4:50 a.m.

Three adults and two kids were inside at the time. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross is at the scene helping the displaced residents.

Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.
Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.(WAFB)
Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.
Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Burbank
Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university
Federal jury dismisses claim against LSU by former athletic official
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief; announcement imminent
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Latest News

A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person...
Pot left on stove sparks house fire, one person displaced
Preventing burns this holiday season
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 21
Dreaming of a dry Christmas: Rainy Christmas Eve, drier Christmas Day
It is unclear what that person is charged with but emergency responders said one person was...
LSU PD: 1 person arrested on campus