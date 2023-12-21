Facebook
Early morning house fire leaves five people displaced

Three adults and two kids were inside at the time. No injuries were reported, officials said.
By Bria Gremillion and Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

According to Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 4700 block of Jackson Avenue near North Foster Drive around 4:50 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames. Three adults and two kids were found safe outside. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Firefighters entered the home and found heavy fire throughout the house. They were able to contain it before it could spread to neighboring homes.

The home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross helped the displaced residents.

An investigator is working to determine the cause.

Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.
Five people were displaced after a house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
