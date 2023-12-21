Dreaming of a dry Christmas: Rainy Christmas Eve, drier Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Plenty of clouds will stream across the area today, but no rainfall is expected with the atmosphere remaining too dry closer to the surface. Even with the clouds, high temperatures will run a bit above normal, topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 21 (WAFB)

Christmas Weekend

The forecast has certainly trended a bit better over the last couple of days for at least part of our Christmas weekend. We’re now only looking at a slight chance of showers on both Friday and Saturday as we await our next storm system. Both days will be mild, with morning starts in the 50s and highs in the low 70s.

The bad news is that Christmas Eve is shaping up to be rather wet around the area. Widespread rain and embedded storms will impact us through the day. It stays mild in spite of the rainfall, with temperatures for most of the day in the 60s.

Heavy Rain Potential

No severe weather is anticipated this weekend, but locally heavy rainfall is possible on Sunday. The Weather Prediction Center has posted a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of our area.

Rain totals are still expected to average 1″-3″ for most, but locally higher amounts will be possible.

Christmas Day

With any luck, most of the rain will exit by or before daybreak on Christmas, leaving us with drier but mild weather for the day. High temperatures will be 10 degrees or so above normal, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Extended Outlook

One more upper-air disturbance could deliver a slight chance of showers on Tuesday before drier and noticeably cooler weather settles in for the remainder of next week. Lows could reach the 30s late in the week, with highs at times struggling to get out of the 50s.

