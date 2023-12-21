CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for punching woman, shooting her

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly punched and shot at a woman.

Craig Tate, 42, is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Battery and Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, police said.

According to investigators, Tate approached a woman he knew and punched her in the face. While she was trying to get away, police said Tate got a gun from his vehicle and started shooting at the woman.

The woman was hit by gunfire while trying to get away, detectives said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and was treated at a local hospital.

If you have information on the location of Tate, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

