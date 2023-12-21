Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Morse, Jr.
Thomas Morse Jr. selected as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department
Gilbert Fisher
Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife while hurling racial slurs
Baton Rouge Police Department
44-year-old man shot, killed after argument on Convention Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief
Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather

Latest News

Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital
Paramedics Jeremy Cooper, far left, and Peter Cichuniec, far right, enter the Adams County,...
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V,"...
Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home