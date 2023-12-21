Facebook
Buckskin Bill special to air on WAFB

WAFB viewers will be treated to a trip down memory lane this week as the station presents “Buckskin Bill Marches On.”
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB viewers will be treated to a trip down memory lane this week as the station presents “Buckskin Bill Marches On,” a 30-minute special written and produced by anchor Greg Meriwether.

CLICK HERE to visit our special page: Buckskin Bill Marches On

Earlier this year, several old episodes of Buckskin Bill’s “Storyland” were discovered in the archives of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

They include an episode from the ‘70s that featured Buckskin’s famous “Monday Morning March” and a performance by the choir from a local Catholic school. That particular episode was found on the original two-inch tape that it was recorded on in 1972. Greg also interviewed a mother and daughter pair who teamed up to be the voices of many of the puppets featured on “Storyland” over the years.

And, Greg will show you the treasures he found from Buckskin’s personal collection that have been carefully preserved and tucked away for decades.

Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On.”

