44-year-old man shot, killed after argument on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot and killed after arguing with another man late Wednesday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Derrick Broadway, 44, was shot around 7:19 p.m. in the 2600 block of Convention Street near Florida Boulevard.

Broadway was taken to a hospital in the area and later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

