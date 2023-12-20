YOUR HEALTH: Common habits that can cause kidney damage

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - About 37 million people have kidney disease, and 1 million of them will die from it this year, according to the CDC. Most people don’t experience any symptoms, so they don’t know what things can cause it. Depending on your lifestyle, you could be damaging your kidneys without knowing it.

Kidney disease is a silent disease, so symptoms may never show up or not until it’s too late.

“The symptoms of kidney failure can include, usually, very vague things like some nausea, decreased appetite. Patients may have some fatigue, or changes in memory. In terms of urination, they may notice they are getting up at night more often to urinate,” said Dr. Jeanie Park, an associate professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.

If kidney disease is not found or treated in a reasonable time frame, it could result in death. But most people don’t know the common habits that cause the deadly disease. Eating processed food or fast food can have long-lasting effects on your kidneys, so can dying your hair—the dye contains lead acetate and bismuth—taking blood pressure medications or NSAIDs.

Being aware of these common habits could keep your kidneys healthy and you alive much longer.

If the kidney damage goes unchecked for too long, some signs might eventually show up, such as sleep problems, loss of appetite, swelling of ankles and feet, and dry, itchy skin.

