Three people displaced after house fire off of Plank Road

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were displaced after a house fire overnight, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened after 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Midway Avenue near Plank Road.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The three people living in the home were not there at the time.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Officials with BRFD said when they entered through the front door, they encountered intense flames within the structure.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the back of the house, stopping it from spreading to nearby areas.

However, BRFD said the remaining portions of the home suffered from significant smoke and water damage.

A fire investigator was called to the site to determine the cause.

