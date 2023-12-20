Facebook
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot

Judge Curtis Calloway, issued a statement on the passing of his wife on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
Judge Curtis Calloway, issued a statement on the passing of his wife on Wednesday, Dec. 20.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A retired judge is mourning the tragic loss of his wife after she was hit and killed by a car in a grocery store parking lot Monday morning.

Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Louise Calloway, 84.

Calloway was walking in the Albertsons parking lot on College Drive when she tripped and fell on a raised piece of concrete.

Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not notice Calloway on the ground and ran her over. She died at the scene.

Judge Curtis Calloway issued a statement on the passing of his wife on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Read it below:

