Pelicans star surprises super-fan with rare genetic disorder

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The first thing you’ll notice about Braden Farrell is his deep love for the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team. His room is meticulously decorated with souvenirs and autographs collected over the years, with prime real estate going to his favorite player, Brandon Ingram.

Farrell’s mom, Tasha Farrell, says his love of the game goes back to when he was just a toddler, and she would take him to visit the basketball court inside the Ronald McDonald House at The University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

“You can just have fun with anybody. If you have a problem you can just go play it or play a video game of it and it will get you away from a bad time,” said Farrell.

The Farrell family has known plenty of bad times. At 17-months-old, Braden was diagnosed with MPS 1 or Hurler syndrome. It’s a genetic disorder that affects the ability of the body’s cells to process sugar causing a lifetime of often devastating health challenges.

“When you get news that your child has a rare, fatal genetic disease, it’s devastating news,” said Braden’s dad BJ.

His parents say they had never heard of MPS and, at the time, internet searches on the disorder told them Braden most likely would not live to be a teenager. However, the family was referred to a team of specialists at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Immediately Braden started an enzyme replacement therapy to help slow the progression of the disease and the damage it causes to the body. Just shy of his second birthday, Braden also received a bone marrow transplant from his older sister, Megan. She was only four.

“Every birthday is special. Another year is great for us,” said BJ.

The treatments bought Braden and his family time and hope. Today, he is 19 and a recent graduate from Mandeville High School, but there is no cure for MPS. Braden still deals with orthopedic and cardiac issues, hearing loss, and vision problems. He has undergone more than 20 surgeries in his life and will require more. Still, through all the challenges and bad times, there’s been his love of basketball to provide comfort and a chance to just be a fan.

Even though he’s unable to play due to the risk of injury, Braden’s dad says basketball helps to fill his days. Games give him something to do and look forward to.

“He’s intense. He cheers loud. He watches every play. He wears the corresponding jersey, what ever color the team is wearing,” said BJ. “I don’t think there’s anything in the world he loves as Pelicans basketball.”

It’s that passion that caught the attention of the team, who invited the Farrell family to have a special meeting with Ingram before one of their recent games. Braden left with a new autographed jersey to add to his collection and a huge smile. It’s an encounter he won’t forget anytime soon, but his mom says Braden is the one who left a lasting impression.

“He makes a difference, I think, in everybody’s life,” said Tasha.

There are a lot of unknowns about Braden’s future, but one thing his mom would like to see is for Louisiana to make MPS screening standard for newborns. Braden’s diagnosis came when he was nearly a year and a half old, which his mom explains, is relatively late. The earlier the disease is detected, the more effective treatment can be.

They also hope his story can provide some hope to others.

“I am not different from a lot of people. I’m a normal 19-year-old,” said Braden. “People with rare diseases may have trouble sometimes, but they’re still the same.”

