Overnight crash in Ascension Parish leaves 3 people dead

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people were killed in a crash in Ascension Parish overnight.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc confirmed it happened around midnight on LA 44 near Pelican Point Subdivision.

The crash involved two cars. One of the cars had three adults inside. They all died in the crash, according to Chief LeBlanc. The crash victims had to be removed from the vehicle.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc confirmed it happened around midnight on LA 44 near Pelican Point Subdivision in Darrow. (Tarrasa Savoie Taylor)

Louisiana State Police is handling the investigation.

The crash knocked down an electrical pole, causing power outages overnight.

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, and the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

