Matt Klotz to appear on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s favorite Big Brother contestant is back on television.

According to People Magazine, Matthew “Matt” Klotz will guest star in an episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful” on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Greater Baton Rouge area residents can watch the episode on WAFB at 12:30 p.m.

Klotz, 27, came in second place while competing in the 25th season of CBS’s Big Brother.

Klotz is a Deaflympics gold medalist. He competed on LSU’s swim team while attending the university. He is from California but remained in Baton Rouge after college.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.