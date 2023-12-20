Facebook
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

