Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested after a fiery crash in Ascension Parish overnight that left three people dead.

Louisiana State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, on LA 44 north of LA 22. Jaylynn Burbank, 28, was driving a pickup truck south on LA 44, following behind an SUV with three unidentified people inside.

For reasons still under investigation, troopers said Burbank rear-ended the SUV, causing it to swerve off the road, slam into a telephone pole and burst into flames.

Burbank was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Everyone in the SUV was killed, police say.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, troopers said Burbank was “displaying multiple signs of impairment” following the wreck. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation and first offense DWI. His toxicology results have not yet been released.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc confirmed it happened around midnight on LA 44 near Pelican Point Subdivision in Darrow. (Tarrasa Savoie Taylor)

The impact of the crash knocked down the telephone pole and caused outages overnight.

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department and the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

