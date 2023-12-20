Facebook
Madonna reveals she was in medically induced coma

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in...
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna kicked off her Celebration Tour at London's O2 Arena on Oct. 14, 2023, marking her first performance since suffering what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” that led to hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days back in June.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - Madonna shared more about her health during a recent concert in Brooklyn.

The pop star revealed she was in a medically induced coma in June, adding that some special friends were the ones who got her to the hospital and stayed by her side.

The “Vogue” singer says she spent 48 hours in an induced coma.

Madonna’s friend and longtime manager announced in June that she was in intensive care after developing a “serious bacterial infection.”

She was released from the hospital days later, recovering at home.

Madonna took some time to recover and then kicked off her Celebration Tour in October in London.

