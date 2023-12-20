Livingston parish announces plans for new emergency rescue center

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In the event of a natural disaster, finding somewhere to temporarily house folks who have lost their homes can be a big challenge. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Livingston Parish leaders announced a new facility they hope will be a huge help to that problem.

“Whenever we go out to rescue people, within the first 24–48 hours, we don’t even know where to bring them. We have nowhere. We don’t have anything established,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

After a long couple of years, Livingston Parish was finally able to secure the funds needed for a multipurpose rescue center for first responders and residents. The new location will stand south of the interstate, practically in the middle of the parish. Sheriff Ard said he nearly lost all hope until Representative Bud Mincey called him up to say they’ve secured $45 million from capital outlay funds for the project.

“For many years, Sheriff Ard and I have discussed his vision for having a facility large enough to accommodate first responders assisting with emergency recovery and, specifically, our energy providers,” Rep. Mincey (R) said.

“Anybody who was here during the 2016 flood will understand how important this is and what a blessing this is to not only the sheriff’s department and first responders but to the people of Livingston parish,” Livingston Parish-President Layton Ricks added.

Parish officials say they’ve secured a location and will finalize the purchase at the beginning of the new year. The design phase should take about 6 months. It will cover 50 acres, seat up to 5,000 people and will have up to 500 cots for folks to sleep on.

“I’ve been driving those high-water trucks with 35–40 people on the back crying, holding everything they own in a plastic bag… and I had no idea where I was gonna bring them to because the shelters we’ve been using were flooding. There was just nowhere to go,” Livingston Parish Fire Chief Brian Drury said.

Sheriff Ard said he could have made this announcement back in the summer, but he didn’t want to make it a political issue focused on the election. Instead, he says he wanted to keep the focus on the people of Livingston Parish.

Right now, the estimated time of when this project will be completed is around the late summer or the early fall of 2025.

