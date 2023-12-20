I-TEAM: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief; announcement imminent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a new chief of police for the Baton Rouge Police Department. A source familiar with the matter tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter the mayor is expected to announce her decision before the end of the day tomorrow.

The mayor says the person she hired is among the five finalists recommended to her by an interview committee.

The committee announced the top five candidates are:

David Wallace: BRPD Captain

Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director

Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief

Thomas Glover: former Lafayette Police Chief

Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

The top five finalists were narrowed down after four rounds of interviews among 19 candidates.

