Houma man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping 10-year-old child

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man was arrested Tuesday (Dec. 19) on allegations that he repeatedly raped a 10-year-old child.

Lawrence J. Voisin, 53, was booked with two counts of first-degree rape, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Each count is punishable by a lifetime state prison term upon conviction in Louisiana.

Sheriff’s investigators were called Tuesday to a local school, where the victim first reported the alleged sexual abuse.

“Deputies were presented with evidence from the victim to suggest that Voisin was involved in a sexual relationship with the victim,” the agency said in a statement. “During the course of the investigation, Special Victims Unit detectives were able to substantiate the evidence.”

Deputies then arrested Voisin at his residence. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex jail and a judge set his bond at $250,000.

The relationship between Voisin and the child has not been disclosed, but Sheriff Tim Soignet described the suspect as a “dangerous perpetrator.”

“Our detectives are working closely with the victim and family to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation,” Soignet said in a statement. “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and those affected by this investigation. Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”

