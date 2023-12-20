Facebook
HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell urged Americans on Tuesday to get prepared for a potential increase in reparatory illness cases.

“We’ve had a couple of bad seasons in a row. We’re not seeing anything this season yet that is alarming or concerning when it comes to what we’ve seen previously. However, they’re out there and people are being impacted by them,” said O’Connell.

The CDC is reporting that respiratory illness activity is increasing across the country but note that the peak for COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases is still yet to come

The agency is also warning healthcare providers about low vaccination rates against those viruses. Experts say vaccinations are the best way to be protected from getting severely sick.

“We continue to see vaccination as the number one way to keep your self protected. And we have a new COVID vaccine that was rolled out in September that we’re strongly encouraging everyone to take advantage of,” said O’Connell.

HHS also recommends ordering free covid tests. Up to eight tests can be ordered at covidtest.gov

