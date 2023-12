MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry is expected to announce major cabinet appointments during a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Landry will speak starting at 11 a.m. on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.