Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sharon Lewis, LSU’s former associate athletic director of football recruiting, has filed a $50-million lawsuit against the university alleging years of harassment. She says it’s tied to her reporting alleged sexual misconduct during her time at LSU.

Her lawsuit accuses the university and several athletics administrators of gender discrimination and fostering a hostile work environment. Lewis has also accused several LSU leaders of conspiring to cover up Title IX complaints in the athletics department to protect coaches and star athletes.

Lewis spent over two decades in the Tigers’ Football Operations Office before she was let go in February 2022. She was one of dozens of staff members laid off in the weeks after Brian Kelly took over as head football coach two months before.

Coach Kelly was first on the stand Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the trial that’s now in its second week. During his one-hour testimony, he started by describing his coaching background and how he chooses to take over a program. He says his standard is to come into a new program and make sweeping changes in “areas that need to [be] addressed.” He says he made the decision to terminate the position that Lewis held, saying “I don’t look at it as I terminated her, but the position”.

Kelly was asked about his relationship with associate head coach Frank Wilson. Lewis claims Wilson sexually harassed her and began sabotaging her when she turned down his sexual advances when he worked at LSU the first time, starting in 2009.

Kelly testified he did not personally know Wilson prior to hiring him, but “knew of him” and said LSU’s human resources department cleared the hire.

Wilson left LSU in 2015 for a head coaching job elsewhere but returned to join Brian Kelly’s staff in 2021.

Wilson was also called to the witness stand Tuesday morning. He started by denying all allegations made against him from Lewis and other female staff members. While on the stand, he recalled numerous conversations he had with Lewis after leaving LSU, over the phone or through text messages. He says he remembers the conversations to always be good and never negative.

When asked if he ever touched Lewis, Wilson said, “I never grabbed any part of Sharon Lewis’ body”.

During his cross-examination, Lewis’ attorneys asked why two other women had similar allegations against him, and he said it was not in his character to do something like this.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.