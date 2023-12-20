I-TEAM: Disciplinary hearings rescheduled for officers accused of covering up beating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Disciplinary hearings for four Baton Rouge Police Department officers accused of covering up a brutal beating incident have been rescheduled.

A judge originally sided with those officers after they sought to pause their disciplinary hearings until after their cases are reviewed by East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore for possible criminal charges.

Moore told WAFB he was still waiting on files to begin that criminal review.

Sources close to the case tell WAFB that BRPD and the attorneys representing the officers were able to reschedule the hearings to begin January 12.

The case involves Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr., Jesse Barcelona, Todd Thomas, and Douglas Chustz.

The four officers were arrested in September in connection with a scheme to cover up a violent strip search in 2020.

The attorneys for those four officers claimed that they each notified BRPD of scheduling conflicts for the original hearing date earlier this month and did not feel they would be able to prepare a defense for their clients.

They added that just 10 days before the hearing was set to begin, BRPD turned over hundreds of pages of documents and several hours of audio from interviews.

The Baton Rouge Union of Police criticized BRPD leaders for scheduling those disciplinary hearings before those officers have had the chance to appear in criminal court and possibly have their criminal charges dismissed.

In a letter provided to members of the media, police union president Brandon O’Neal called on Chief Paul to follow “current precedent” by allowing the criminal cases to move through the court system before the department takes any disciplinary action against the officers. O’Neal said it was outside the norm for officers to be reprimanded or fired before their cases were resolved in court.

A Baton Rouge Police spokesman said that the call was ultimately made by the chief and shot down the union’s claim that moving forward with the disciplinary hearing was outside the norm.

“It is not uncommon for administrative hearings to take place before matters are processed or adjudicated in a criminal court. This has occurred in at least eight (8) other cases in the past,” wrote spokesman L’Jean McKneely.

“Disciplinary hearings are based on administrative matters involving alleged violations of departmental policies and procedures rather than the criminal charges,” McKneely added.

BRPD’s policies do not appear to require Chief Paul to hold off on disciplining his officers before their criminal cases are resolved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.