Deputies searching for man accused of robbing credit union

Man accused of robbing credit union
Man accused of robbing credit union(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are searching for a man accused of robbing a credit union on Tuesday afternoon, December 19.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the EFCU location on Market Street near Coursey Boulevard around 4:25 p.m. Deputies said the man demanded money before making off with an unknown amount of cash.

The man was wearing gray sweats and a black ski mask, investigators said. They added he’s described as being more than six feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information that can help investigators track down the man is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5067 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

