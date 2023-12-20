LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down a pickup truck tied to multiple burglaries in Livingston Parish.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released photos of a silver Ford F-150 that was involved in thefts around Dunn Road and LA 1032. Deputies say the suspects stole cash and firearms from victims. No more details about the burglaries were released.

Deputies looking for truck connected to multiple Livingston Parish burglaries (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Anyone with information about the truck or its owner(s) should contact Livingston Parish deputies at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

