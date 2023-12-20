Community icon loses cancer battle

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - A beloved member of the St. Amant community has died. Clark Lambert, a long-time custodian at St. Amant High School, passed away from cancer on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, confirmed St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Leblanc.

The chief described Lambert as the gatekeeper of the school. He had 452 keys on his key ring, and he knew where every key went.

He drove the high school’s 28 sports teams to every away game, and he was there the very first day the school opened, Leblanc told WAFB.

Clark Lambert (Submitted)

The chief says he was also a big supporter of the Gators, even after retiring from the school a couple of years ago.

In 2021, Lambert was inducted into the St. Amant High School Hall of Fame.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.