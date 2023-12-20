Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Community icon loses cancer battle

Clark Lambert
Clark Lambert(Submitted)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - A beloved member of the St. Amant community has died. Clark Lambert, a long-time custodian at St. Amant High School, passed away from cancer on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, confirmed St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Leblanc.

The chief described Lambert as the gatekeeper of the school. He had 452 keys on his key ring, and he knew where every key went.

He drove the high school’s 28 sports teams to every away game, and he was there the very first day the school opened, Leblanc told WAFB.

Clark Lambert
Clark Lambert(Submitted)

The chief says he was also a big supporter of the Gators, even after retiring from the school a couple of years ago.

In 2021, Lambert was inducted into the St. Amant High School Hall of Fame.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc confirmed it happened around midnight...
Overnight crash in Ascension Parish leaves 3 people dead
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Monday night.
Police: Man, 57, shot and killed in Baton Rouge
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Damien Gilpin
Man arrested on child porn charges, deputies say

Latest News

Federal court trial continues between former LSU assistant athletic director, university
Federal jury dismisses claim against LSU by former athletic official
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 20
Christmas weekend: More rain, mild temps expected
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief; announcement imminent