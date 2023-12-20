Coach Kelly discusses LSU signing class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Tigers’ efforts on the early national signing day.

The Tigers have signed 27 players to this point and are currently No. 11 in the national recruiting rankings. Coach Kelly and his staff with have a chance to add to this class with some final pieces in early February.

LSU Football – December Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School)

Xavier Atkins ILB 6-0 194 Fr.-HS Jonesboro, La. (Summer Creek (Texas))

Kylan Billiot WR 6-3 186 Fr.-HS Houma, La. (Terrebonne)

Ahmad Breaux DE 6-3 250 Fr.-HS Ruston, La. (Ruston)

Aeron Burrell K 6-2 181 Fr.-HS Bossier City, La. (Parkway)

Ethan Calloway OT 6-7 325 Fr.-HS Mooresville, N.C. (Lake Norman)

Bernard Causey III CB 6-0 157 Fr.-HS New Orleans, La. (John F. Kennedy)

Kolaj Cobbins OLB 6-3 215 Fr.-HS St. Rose, La. (Destrehan)

Joseph Cryer OL 6-3 294 Fr.-HS Natchitoches, La. (Natchitoches Central)

Weston Davis OT 6-6 282 Fr.-HS Beaumont, Texas (Beaumont United)

Caden Durham RB 5-9 195 Fr.-HS Dallas, Texas (Duncanville)

Wallace Foster IV CB 5-10 168 Fr.-HS New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton)

Trey’Dez Green TE 6-7 226 Fr.-HS Jackson, La. (Zachary)

Colin Hurley QB 6-1 217 Fr.-HS Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy)

CJ Jackson OLB 6-4 214 Fr.-HS Atlanta, Ga. (Tucker)

De’Myrion Johnson DT 6-1 291 Fr.-HS New Iberia, La. (Westgate)

Ju’Juan Johnson CB 6-0 194 Fr.-HS Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Davhon Keys ILB 6-0 219 Fr.-HS Aledo, Texas (Aledo)

Khayree Lee Jr. OL 6-6 300 Fr.-HS Harvey, La. (John Ehret)

Dashawn McBryde S 6-3 192 Fr.-HS Denham Springs, La. (Denham Springs)

Gabriel Reliford DE 6-3 262 Fr.-HS Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)

Joel Rogers S 6-0 184 Fr.-HS St. Francisville, La. (West Feliciana)

Tylen Singleton ILB 6-1 208 Fr.-HS Many, La. (Many)

Michael Turner WR 6-1 182 Fr.-HS Hahnville, La. (John Curtis)

Jelani Watkins WR 5-10 158 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (Atascocita)

Shone Washington DT 6-4 304 Jr.-JC Terrytown, La. (Warren Easton/East Miss. CC)

Ory Williams OT 6-8 297 Fr.-HS San Marcos, Texas (San Marcos)

PJ Woodland CB 5-11 155 Fr.-HS Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove)

