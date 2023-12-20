Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana

Circle K
Circle K(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is your gas light about to come on? We’ve all been there. But if so, a popular gas station is offering a deal that will allow you to fill up for a fraction of the cost.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Circle K is hosting a fuel day pop-up event in Louisiana.

The convenience store chain says you can get your gas for 30 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers will be able to recieve 50 percent off of hot food.

The company says the fuel sale extravaganza will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the company’s Gulf Coast region including the Baton Rouge, Little Rock, New Orleans, Mobile/Pensacola, Jackson, Birmingham, and Montgomery areas.

Click here to find the nearest location.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Monday night.
Police: Man, 57, shot and killed in Baton Rouge
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Damien Gilpin
Man arrested on child porn charges, deputies say
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) moves up court against Loyola New Orleans in the first half an...
Angel Reese named Sporting News Athlete of the Year

Latest News

Last minute shopping
Be cautious before placing a last-minute order
Holiday delivery text scams
BBB: Watch out for fake delivery scams
The Red Cross was contacted to help the affected residents.
Three people displaced after house fire off of Plank Road
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 20
Christmas weekend: More rain, mild temps expected