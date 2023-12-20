Facebook
Christmas weekend: More rain, mild temps expected

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: A significant deck of high cloud cover this morning will gradually shift to the east and allow for more sunshine by the afternoon. Today’s highs will be a little warmer than yesterday and close to normal, topping out in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 20
Thursday – Friday

Temperatures will trend a bit milder through the end of the week as high pressure slowly pulls away and more of an onshore flow develops. Highs on both days will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds will also make a quick return and a few showers appear possible by late Friday.

Christmas Weekend

Rain is still expected to impact the area over the Christmas weekend, although exact details on timing still remain a bit fuzzy at this point. For now, I’ve got scattered rains in the Saturday forecast, with best rain chances from Christmas Eve (Sunday) into Christmas morning. In spite of the cloud cover and rains, it will be a mild Christmas weekend, with highs generally in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 20
Rain Amounts

There haven’t been any significant changes in the rainfall outlook, with the Weather Prediction Center forecasting anywhere from 1.0″-3.0″ of rain locally over the next 7 days. Severe weather is not anticipated and flooding does not appear to be much of a concern, although locally heavy downpours are possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 20
Extended Outlook

The rainy pattern should finally come to an end on Tuesday, with cooler and drier weather expected for the remainder of next week. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, with lows potentially reaching the mid to upper 30s by late in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 20
