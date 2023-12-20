Be cautious before placing a last-minute order

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - TV commercials are known for their great gift ideas, but the Better Business Bureau is cautioning you before you place your order.

Carmen Million, the President and CEO of the South-Central La. BBB said to investigate the company and know who you are ordering from.

Make sure you know the company’s return and exchange policies, especially if it’s a last-minute gift.

She said to make sure you’re paying with a secure payment method like PayPal or a credit card. That way if you don’t receive what you thought you would, you have a fallback plan.

“We’re seeing a lot of people that are on social media and they see these too good to be true offers and there are companies that they don’t know anything about but they have really good advertising tools and some of those companies are in a foreign country, so we want to caution people about ordering these products,” said Million.

She said to always make sure you are on a company’s official website. Do a Google search of the business name followed by “complaints,” “reviews,” or “scam” and see what pops up.

Steer clear if you find this business has cheated other people.

