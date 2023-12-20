Facebook
BBB: Watch out for fake delivery scams

Holiday delivery text scams
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re days away from Christmas which means many of you may be waiting for a particular package to come in the mail.

Whether you ordered one or not, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be cautious of fake messages about packages that may not even be on their way.

Carmen Million, the President and CEO of the South-Central La. BBB said people are getting a text on their phone saying they missed a package or that there’s a package waiting for them. They’re prompted to click on a link to get more information.

Whether you have a package coming your way or not, she said scammers are trying to take you on a phishing expedition. Their goal is to get your personal information.

“Don’t fall for it,” said Million. “If you are not expecting a package, no matter who the company is, because they will use legitimate businesses, investigate before you click on that link. When in doubt, check it out, and call the Better Business Bureau.”

If you’re waiting on a package, make sure you have a way to track it so that you know when you know when it’s coming. This will also help prevent porch pirates.

