Acadian Ambulance offering accelerated EMT training program
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just two months, you could become a certified emergency responder who goes out to help people when they need it most.
Acadian Ambulance is teaming up with the National EMS Academy to offer a new program that takes half the time as their normal training.
