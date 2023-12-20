BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just two months, you could become a certified emergency responder who goes out to help people when they need it most.

Acadian Ambulance is teaming up with the National EMS Academy to offer a new program that takes half the time as their normal training.

For more information on the program, click here.

Acadian Ambulance offering accelerated EMT training program (WAFB)

